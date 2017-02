Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Heathfield Gardens at about 19:15 GMT on Friday

A man has died following a fight in north London that has sparked a murder inquiry.

Officers were called to reports of a group of men fighting in the Heathfield Gardens area of Barnet at about 19:15 GMT on Friday.

They found a man in his early 20s with a fatal stab wound to his neck.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.