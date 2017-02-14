Fifty Shades of Grey blamed for fire brigade sex game callout rise

Image copyright Doane Gregory/Universal Pictures via AP Image caption The movie Fifty Shades of Grey has been cited as a reason for the upsurge in incidents

Firefighters have blamed a rise in callouts involving sex games on kinky blockbuster Fifty Shades of Grey.

The London Fire Brigade said the number of people who had to be released from handcuffs almost doubled in two years, from 15 in 2014-15 to 27 in 2015-16.

There were nine callouts involving "men with rings stuck on their penises" since April, it said.

The brigade urged adventurous couples to be careful in order to to avoid an "embarrassing" visit.

In the last five years the capital's fire crews have been called out to:

102 incidents involving people being trapped in handcuffs

810 rings removed, including 23 instances of men with rings stuck on their penises

Other incidents including releasing men's genitals from toasters or vacuum cleaners

Each incident costs taxpayers at least £326 - a total of £830,000 over the past three years.

London Fire Brigade director of operations Dave Brown said: "We're pleased that fewer people are getting themselves stuck in difficult situations and reducing callouts; however, it seems the Fifty Shades of Grey effect is still leading to some call embarrassing callouts."

The warning was issued upon the cinematic release of the second Fifty Shades of Grey film.

Based on EL James's trio of hit erotic novels, it follows an affair between student Anastasia Steele and billionaire Christian Grey.

According to BBC Entertainment, the film adaptation has received a "critical spanking" from reviewers.