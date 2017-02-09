Window fall killed Shergar jockey Walter Swinburn

Image copyright Nick Potts Image caption The Shergar jockey was found in the courtyard of his home by his father

Former jockey Walter Swinburn fell to his death from his bathroom window, an inquest heard.

The three-time Derby winner and Shergar rider was found by his father in the courtyard of his London home.

It was not possible to establish whether his epilepsy - the result of a riding accident in 1996 - contributed to the fall, Westminster Coroner's Court was told.

Coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe ruled his death on 12 December was an accident.

The court heard he suffered a fatal head injury after falling 12 feet (3.5m) from the window at his home in Belgravia.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Walter Swinburn was known for his victories riding Shergar including winning the Derby by 10 lengths at Epsom in 1981, aged just 19.

Mr Swinburn was nicknamed the 'Choirboy' and picked up numerous successes around the world before his retirement in 2000.

The 55-year-old was best known for his partnership with Shergar, which had at one time an estimated worth of £10m as the most famous and valuable racehorse in the world.

He had suffered from post-traumatic epilepsy after falling from a racehorse in Hong Kong in 1996, which left him prone to fits.

He took over a training licence from his father-in-law, Peter Harris, in 2004 and went on to send out over 260 winners from his yard in Tring, Hertfordshire, before quitting in 2011.

He claimed one of the biggest victories of his training career in 2011 when Julienas won the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot.