Two arrested over Washington DC suspected CCTV hack

Two people have been arrested in London over a suspected hack of Washington DC's police surveillance system.

A man and a woman, both understood to be 50, were arrested in Natal Road, Streatham, on 19 January, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has revealed.

Data storage was reportedly compromised between 12 and 15 January, days before President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The suspects, believed to be a British man and a Swedish woman, have been bailed until April.

An NCA spokeswoman would not confirm why the individuals were arrested.

She said "Inquiries are ongoing and we are unable to provide further information at this time."

The Washington Post claims there was a cyber attack that affected 123 of 187 network video recorders across the city.

Devices were infected with ransomware, malicious software that encrypts files or otherwise locks users out until they pay, it said.

City officials were left unable to record, forcing major citywide reinstallation efforts, according to the police and the city's technology office.

Archana Vemulapalli, Washington DC's chief technology officer, said the city paid no ransom and resolved the problem by taking the devices offline, removing all software and restarting the system at each site.