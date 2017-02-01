Jeremy Vine 'road rage' driver could face jail after being found guilty

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shanique Syrena Pearson denied using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

A driver filmed screaming obscenities at BBC presenter Jeremy Vine as he cycled on a narrow road has been found guilty of road rage offences.

Shanique Syrena Pearson, 22, made a gun sign and threatened Mr Vine during the row in Kensington, west London.

She was convicted of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Pearson, of Vauxhall, was also found guilty of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.

She had also previously admitted driving an unlicensed vehicle.

Image caption The driver got out of her car twice to threaten Vine

Image caption She then "made a gun sign" at the BBC presenter during the road rage incident, the court heard

Footage of the argument was recorded on Mr Vine's helmet camera as he cycled along Hornton Street on 26 August 2016.

Hammersmith Magistrates' Court was told the pair initially clashed when the Radio 2 presenter stopped his bike in front of Pearson's Vauxhall Corsa, then later at a junction.

Mr Vine said that, when he drew level with the car, "I look in, she produces her fingers like this, and aims them at me, and cocks her thumb and goes like that, in a firing sign."

Pearson had claimed the presenter was mistaken and she instead raised her middle finger at him.

Image copyright PA Image caption The 51-year-old presenter was riding from Chiswick to BBC offices near Oxford Circus

District Judge Timothy King said he believed the TV star to be a "credible, truthful and reliable" witness while "his manner of cycling was perfectly appropriate for the conditions."

Pearson, who has a number of previous convictions including assaults and theft, may face prison as she was already subject to a suspended sentence.

Her defence lawyer James O'Keeffe told the court she had been "racially abused and suffered substantially" as a result of the video being posted online.

Image copyright Twitter

After the verdict Mr Vine tweeted his thanks to the police and the CPS.

He also wrote it was "especially concerning" Pearson appeared to threaten another cyclist on Twitter "while the court case was in progress".

Judge King said the court would decide whether the suspended sentence "should be activated in whole or in part."

The mother-of-one told reporters outside the court she was "not happy" following the verdict.

Pearson was released on bail and will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on a later date.