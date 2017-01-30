Met Police investigating 255 football child abuse claims

Image copyright Thinkstock

The Metropolitan Police Service is investigating 255 separate allegations of non-recent sex abuse at football clubs in London.

The force said the allegations are connected to 77 clubs or teams.

The list includes all five London-based teams in the Premier League and three in the Championship.

Det Ch Supt Ivan Balhatchet said: "The Met takes all allegations seriously, and specialist officers will work through the information".

The scandal came to light after a number of former footballers came forward publicly to tell their stories.

Breakdown of clubs connected to allegations:

Five in the Premier League

Three Championship clubs

Three clubs in Leagues One and Two

Sixty-six other named clubs including non-league or non-professional or amateur teams

The National Police Chiefs Council revealed earlier this month it had received more than 1,000 referrals UK-wide.

A specialist NSPCC hotline is available 24 hours a day on 0800 0232642.