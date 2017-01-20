Tottenham Hotspur stadium: Five facts about Spurs' new home ground

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed images of the club's new stadium which is being built in north London.

The 61,000-seat stadium will be the largest-capacity football ground in the capital when it opens in 2018.

It will include what is believed to be the longest general admission bar in a UK stadium as well as heated seats, a micro-brewery and an in-house bakery.

Chairman Daniel Levy said the ground would "redefine sports and entertainment experiences".