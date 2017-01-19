Waterloo and Westminster Bridges shut over 'WWII device'

From the section

Two bridges and a major road in central London were closed when a suspected "WWII device" was discovered in the River Thames.

Victoria Embankment, Waterloo Bridge and Westminster Bridge were shut for police to investigate.

Witnesses said "massive crowds" gathered in the area when Westminster Tube station also closed.

Diversions were put in place when officers arrived on the scene at 17:15 GMT, the Met said.

A spokesman said specialist officers remain at the scene assessing the device which has been dredged up from the river.

A spokesperson for the Port of London Authority said they had been told the device measured "2 ft by 1 ft" (60cm x 30cm).

Image caption Victoria Embankment which runs alongside the Thames was shut to traffic

Image copyright @krisvandesande Image caption "Massive crowds" spread around Westminster Bridge after roads and Westminster Tube Station were closed

The suspected device has been referred to as an "ordnance' which in armed forces terms can refer to either explosive weapons or ammunition.

Kris Van de Sander, a freelance journalist from Belgium, told the BBC "massive crowds" had spread around Westminster Bridge after roads and the Tube station closed.

"Everyone was a little paranoid" he added.

A section of the river between Westminster Bridge and Hungerford Bridge is expected to remain closed overnight, MBNA Thames Clippers tweeted.

But Westminster station has since reopened as have the bridges and most surrounding roads.