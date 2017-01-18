Three arrests after Fulham takeaway killing

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Salim Coulter was killed as he left a restaurant in Walham Grove, Fulham

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 24-year-old outside a west London takeaway.

Salim Coulter was shot in the head outside Jerky Chicken takeaway in Walham Grove, Fulham, on 5 December.

On Tuesday, a 22-year-old was detained at Heathrow airport on board a flight to Algeria and a second man, aged 23, was arrested in south London.

A third man, aged 20, was arrested in London on Wednesday. All three are being held in separate police stations.

Image copyright @Shanoodle_ox Image caption Salim Coulter was found dead in Walham Grove near the junction with North End Road

Police believe Mr Coulter, who was with a friend, had stopped for something to eat at the fast food restaurant. The trainee gas engineer was found dead in a car.

Omar Hutson, 29, of no fixed address, has been charged with his murder.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of a 25-year-old man in Walham Grove on 5 December and possession of a firearm.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 8 March.