Donald Trump's waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Interactive Which is the real Donald Trump? Real Donald Trump Donald Trump waxwork

A waxwork of Donald Trump has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in central London ahead of the President-elect's inauguration.

Mr Trump's doppelganger replaces Barack Obama's waxwork in the set and joins various other world leaders at the attraction, including Vladimir Putin and Nelson Mandela.

Mr Trump will be sworn in as the 45th US president on Friday.

App users should tap on the image to compare the real Donald Trump with the waxwork

Images courtesy of AFP

