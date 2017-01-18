Donald Trump's waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds
- 18 January 2017
- From the section London
A waxwork of Donald Trump has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in central London ahead of the President-elect's inauguration.
Mr Trump's doppelganger replaces Barack Obama's waxwork in the set and joins various other world leaders at the attraction, including Vladimir Putin and Nelson Mandela.
Mr Trump will be sworn in as the 45th US president on Friday.
Images courtesy of AFP