Former Premier League footballer Nile Ranger admits banking fraud

Image copyright PA Image caption Nile Ranger has played for Southend United and Newcastle United

Former Premier League striker Nile Ranger has admitted an online banking fraud in which a woman lost more than £2,000.

The 25-year-old Southend United footballer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud by obtaining bank details and transferring the money.

He denied a second count of money laundering at Wood Green Crown Court.

Reanne Morgan, 18, and Aseany Duncan, 19, both from Enfield, north London, will face trial for the same charges.

The court heard Ranger conspired to use the bank details of Diane Bloss in February 2015 and move £2,090 from one account to another.

Mitigating, Angus Bunyan, said the footballer's last serious conviction was more than 10 years ago.

Ranger's case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report. The money laundering charge will lie on file.

Morgan and Duncan were warned by Judge Peter Ader of the consequences of not appearing for trial.

They were told it "could be the difference between going to prison or being free".

Their trial is set for 24 April at the same court. Ranger will be sentenced after.

Ranger, from north London, played for Newcastle United, England Under-19s, Swindon Town and Blackpool, before moving to Southend United in August.