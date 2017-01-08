Tube strike: 24-hour London Underground walkout begins

Image copyright Twitter/afcgem Image caption There will be no service from many central London stations

Tube staff have gone on strike across the entire London Underground network in a row over ticket office closures.

Workers from the RMT and the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) unions are staging a 24-hour walk out.

"Last-ditch" talks, called for by the Mayor of London, failed to materialise after unions rejected a "new offer" from Transport for London (TfL).

Most central London stations are set to close, with some already shut before the strike started at 18:00 GMT.

TfL warned there would be "severely reduced service across the Tube network" and no service at all on the Victoria or Waterloo & City lines.

About 150 extra buses were set to be deployed and river services "enhanced" throughout the strike, with "travel ambassadors" deployed to help commuters, TfL said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sadiq Khan - who has been pictured using the Tube while mayor - said the strike was "pointless"

Sadiq Khan has instructed TfL "to continue negotiating".

The Labour mayor said TfL's negotiating team "will be available around the clock to resolve this dispute".

Calling the strike "pointless" Mr Khan said TfL's offer "will ensure station safety and staffing levels across the Tube network".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Most stations in Zone One are expected to be closed during the walkout

TfL previously said it would address the recommendations of a recent report, which found the closure of ticket offices had caused "significant issues" for Tube passengers.

Steve Griffiths, Chief Operating Officer for London Underground (LU), said the process to hire 200 extra staff had already begun.

"Taking into account existing vacancies and natural turnover this means that over 600 staff will be recruited for stations this year," he said.

Several rounds of emergency talks had failed to break the deadlock between TfL and the unions, who claim planned ticket office closures pose a safety risk to passengers.

Image copyright Oli Scarff Image caption Buses services are expected to be much busier than usual during the strike

The biggest rail union, the RMT, walked out of talks at conciliation service Acas on Saturday.

A "new offer", reportedly made after the RMT walk out, had been briefly considered by the TSSA.

Expected Tube disruption:

The majority of central London Tube stations will be closed

No Underground services from stations such as Victoria, King's Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge

Piccadilly line services will run between Hammersmith and Heathrow Terminals 1, 2 and 3, but not to Terminals 4 or 5

No service on the Victoria or Waterloo & City lines

Limited services on other Tube lines in outer London

Buses, road and rail services including the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) are expected to be much busier than usual

But on Sunday the TSSA announced it had rejected the offer after consulting its members overnight.

The RMT disputes the claim there was a new offer, telling members LU had "given exactly the same offer again" during Saturday's talks.

"This is just not acceptable. The unsafe practices and pressure on staff and passengers have to be resisted and will be," RMT regional organiser John Leach said.

Image caption The strike is expected to affect about four million commuters

