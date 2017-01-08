Tube strike set to go ahead despite last-minute 'new deal'

Image copyright PA Image caption RMT members are due to walk out for 24 hours from 18:00 GMT

A 24-hour strike is set to start later on the London Underground despite a last-minute "new deal" from Transport for London to the unions.

No details have been given of the latest offer to avert the action organised in protest at plans to close ticket offices.

It comes after the biggest rail union, the RMT, walked out of talks at conciliation service Acas on Saturday.

The strike from 18:00 GMT is expected to cause mass station closures.

The offer was made after RMT left the meeting. In a message to its members, RMT regional organiser John Leach said the talks had "failed" and the strike by his union would go ahead.

Manuel Cortes, the general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA), said the union would go back to its members and "seek their views" on whether to join the RMT on strike.

However, BBC London transport correspondent Tom Edwards said all previous warnings about strike action "still stand... whatever happens with TSSA" because the RMT represents nearly 10 times as many workers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Most stations in Zone One are expected to be closed during the walkout

Talks between both unions and LU had previously broken down on Friday afternoon.

Mr Leach told members of the RMT that LU had "given exactly the same offer again" during Saturday's last-ditch talks.

"This is just not acceptable. The unsafe practices and pressure on staff and passengers have to be resisted and will be," he said.

Image caption The strike is expected to affect about four million commuters

Transport for London (TfL) previously said it would address the recommendations of a recent report, which found the closure of ticket offices had caused "significant issues" for Tube passengers.

Before the talks Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer for LU, said there was "no need" for the strike as more workers were already being employed and "around 500 staff will be recruited for stations this year".

TfL told the BBC it was "still inviting the RMT" to the conciliation talks.

A source said the RMT left the talks before TfL had the opportunity to share any further proposals, a point the RMT disputed.

Expected Tube disruption: