Victoria Line part suspended after 'person on track'

Image caption Oxford Circus station was briefly closed due to a "passenger incident"

The London Underground's Victoria Line has been part suspended after reports of a person on the track at Green Park.

Services have been suspended between Warren Street and Brixton.

Police and ambulances were seen outside Green Park and trains cancelled across the Victoria Line.

Oxford Circus station was briefly closed but has since reopened for services on other lines, according to Transport for London. Green Park station remains closed.

TfL advised commuters to find alternative routes.