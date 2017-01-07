RMT walks out of last-ditch talks over Tube strike

Image copyright PA Image caption Station workers are due to walk out for 24 hours from 18:00 GMT on Sunday

The RMT has walked away from last-ditch talks aimed at averting a strike which is expected to cause major disruption on London Underground.

Workers from the RMT and the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) unions are scheduled to walk out for 24 hours from 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

The strike is organised in protest at plans to close ticket offices.

Both the TSSA and London Underground (LU) remain in talks at the conciliation service Acas.

Transport for London (TfL) has warned the majority of central London Tube stations will be closed and there will be "limited services" in outer London if the strike goes ahead.

Talks between both unions and LU had previously broken down on Friday afternoon.

Most stations in zone one are expected to be closed during the walkout

Tom Edwards, BBC London Transport Correspondent

There is no doubt this is a blow to the Mayor Sadiq Khan who said he would reduce the number of strikes.

Just yesterday he said strikes were a sign of failure.

This acrimonious dispute though has been rumbling through 3 mayoralties and the unions have always hated the policy of closing ticket offices and reducing staff numbers.

And even now it's not over.

The TSSA said it's main aim was to "undo the staffing and safety problems Boris Johnson and George Osborne bequeathed to the Tube."

TfL previously said it would address the recommendations of a recent report, which found the closure of ticket offices had caused "significant issues" for Tube passengers.

Before the talks Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer for LU, said there was "no need" for the strike as more workers were already being employed and "around 500 staff will be recruited for stations this year".

Tube disruption expected if the strike takes place: