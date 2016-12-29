Two men arrested over Trafalgar Square stabbing death

Image caption The victim is believed to be in his 30s

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death near Trafalgar Square in London.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead on Adelaide Street, which runs behind St Martin-in-the-Fields Church, on Tuesday evening.

Police said he was stabbed some time between 19:05 and 19:15 on the same day. A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Thursday.

Two 19-year-old men were arrested on Thursday and remain in custody.

The Metropolitan Police are awaiting formal identification of the man but believe they know his identity.

Next of kin have been informed.