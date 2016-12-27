Isabel Gayther: Appeal for missing university student

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Isabel Gayther was last seen on Christmas Eve morning

Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned about a university student who failed to turn up to her family's home for Christmas.

Isabel Gayther, 21, who lives in halls of residence in New Cross, south-east London, was last seen at about 11:30 GMT on Christmas Eve.

A Met spokesman said her disappearance was "extremely out of character".

Miss Gayther, who has family in Oxford, is believed to have her phone but has not been responding to calls.

She is known to go to places popular with students in the New Cross and Deptford areas but it is unknown whether she has access to money or transport.