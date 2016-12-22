Southern Rail hit by delay... on road

Image copyright @lukealexander/PA Image caption Luke Alexander said the 20m (66 ft) carriage became "wedged" as the truck tried to navigate this bend

Southern Rail faced some unexpected delays - when a lorry transporting one of its carriages got stuck while trying to turn a corner at a crossroads.

Eyewitness Luke Alexander said the 20m (66ft) electric unit became "wedged" against a traffic light in Crystal Palace, south London.

Mr Alexander, who works near the junction, said he had been alerted by a "commotion" outside at about 20:20 GMT.

The lorry was freed after 30 minutes to applause from onlookers, he said.

Traffic on the junction between Gipsy Hill, Westow Hill, Westow Street and Central Hill had been blocked while the rail carriage was stuck.

'Tight squeeze'

Mr Alexander described the junction as "a pretty tight squeeze".

But he said onlookers took the delay in "good spirit" and broke into "huge applause" when the lorry finally managed to turn the corner.

"Everyone was finding it the most hilarious thing - including the truck drivers themselves who were trying to negotiate it through the crossroads," he said.

The 25-year-old said it was impossible not to see the "complete irony" of the situation - referring to continuing industrial action on the rail firm's routes.

Commuters have faced delays during a number of strikes as part of an ongoing dispute between unions and parent company Govia Thameslink Railway.