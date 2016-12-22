'Please offer me a seat' Tube badges rolled out on TfL
- 22 December 2016
- From the section London
Badges for people with hidden disabilities are to be rolled out across the Transport for London (TfL) network next year, following a successful trial.
The blue "Please offer me a seat" badge, and accompanying card, were trialled by 1,200 people in September.
The badge will join TfL's "Baby on board" badge for pregnant women as a permanent feature from spring 2017.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called the roll out "great news" for Londoners.
During the trial, 72% of journeys were said to be easier as a result of the badge, while in 86% of trips participants reported feeling more confident when asking for a seat.
There is no set definition of conditions that qualify for the badge and card, but TfL say the system will be based on trust - as with its "Baby on board" badge scheme.
Twitter user @BlueTube2016, who blogged about her experience during the trial, said: "Before I had the badge, I was always really anxious about travelling on peak.
"Without something to see, I didn't want to risk being interrogated about my invisible disability, or have to justify my need for a seat, so I suffered in silence.
"Before I had the badge, I never had the confidence to ask for a seat unless I had a visible sign," she said.
While welcoming the scheme, Alan Benson, chair of Transport for All, warned that some customers "don't want to use a badge and card".
"We want to see those people supported too, and for everyone to get a seat who needs one."
When it is launched, TfL will become the first European transport provider to officially recognise hidden impairments in such a way, it is believed.