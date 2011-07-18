18 July 2011 Last updated at 20:04

Carlos Oliveria named as Watling Avenue stab victim

Police have named a man who was fatally stabbed in the chest in north London.

Carlos Oliveria, 27, who was from Brazil and lived in Clapham, was stabbed in Watling Avenue, Edgware, shortly before 0400 BST on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage as a result of a single stab wound to the heart.

Scotland Yard's homicide and serious crime command (HSCC) is investigating the murder. No arrests have been made.

Det Insp Leon James, of the HSCC, said: "We are keen to identify witnesses who may have seen people entering or leaving the premises.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a group of men outside the location."

