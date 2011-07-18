Men remanded over officer's shooting in South Croydon

Image caption The officer was shot in the arm while chasing suspects in South Croydon

Two men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court over the shooting of a policeman.

The officer was injured in the arm on Friday when one of the suspects he was chasing in Kingsdown Avenue, South Croydon, in south London, opened fire.

Demar Provan, 21, of no address, and Adewale Ogunsanya, 22, of Streatham, appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court.

They were charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition.

Mr Provan will appear next at Croydon Crown Court on 23 September.

The date when Mr Ogunsanya, from Leigham Court Road, will appear at the court is yet to be fixed, the magistrates' court said.

Former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson visited the injured constable in hospital on Sunday after resigning from his post, a statement from the Met said.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.