Two charged over policeman's shooting in South Croydon

Two people have been charged in connection with the shooting of a policeman in south London.

The constable was chasing suspects in Kingsdown Avenue, South Croydon, on Friday night when one of them opened fire and hit him in the arm.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.

Demar Provan, 21, of no address, and Adewale Ogunsanya, 22, of Streatham, have been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

They have also both been charged with possession of ammunition and will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

An 18-year-old, who was also arrested on Friday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and on suspicion of possession of drugs, has been bailed until early September.