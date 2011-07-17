Body found in Feltham field 'was there for months'

A body found in a field in west London may have been there for several months, police have said.

Officers had been called to the area in Feltham on Friday evening, to reports of a body find.

A police spokesman appealed for help from the public and said the person had yet to be identified.

He said the deceased was wearing a checked shirt, pale blue tracksuit trousers over jeans and black Dr Martens boots.

A post mortem examination will be held in due course.

Officers from Hounslow, with the assistance of the Homicide and Serious Crime Command, are investigating but the death is not being treated as a murder at this stage.