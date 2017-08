Man stabbed found stabbed to death in Edgware

Police are still trying to identify the stabbed man

Police have begun a murder inquiry after a man was stabbed to death in north London.

Officers were called to Watling Avenue in Edgware by the London Ambulance Service at about 0400 BST on Saturday, to reports of an assault.

The victim, thought to be aged about 30, had been pronounced dead at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said no arrests had been made and the man had not yet been formally identified.