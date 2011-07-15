One million indecent child pictures at Plaistow home

Police have found around one million indecent images of children at the home of a 57-year-old man in east London.

Robert Barrow, of Plaistow, is believed to have amassed the collection from a range of sources over 15 years.

The photographs were understood to be the largest number recovered by the Metropolitan Police from one individual, a Met spokesman said.

Barrow pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to making indecent images of children.

'Industrial scale'

The photographs included some deemed to be of the most serious nature, categorised as level five.

Detectives believe he used the pictures for his own gratification as well as sharing them with other like-minded individuals.

He was arrested after admitting to officers that he had images stored on his PC before they had even looked at his machine.

Det Insp Noel McHugh said: "This is the largest seizure of indecent images of children that the Met's Paedophile Unit has recovered from one individual. Barrow's activities were on an industrial scale."

Barrow admitted to making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child on or before 13 August 2010 - made 245,513 still images (level 1-5) of children - contrary to Section 1 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

He also admitted making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child - on or before 13 August 2010 - made 84 movies (level 1-5) of children - contrary to Section 1 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

In addition, he admitted possessing to show/distribute an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child - on or before 13 August 2010.

He had in his possession 160,000 still images (level 1-5) of children - contrary to Section 1 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

He will be sentenced on 16 September.