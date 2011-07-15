Carlton Ned murder police release CCTV images of car

Image caption The Mercedes was captured on CCTV travelling north up London Road

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in south-east London have released a CCTV image of a vehicle they would like to trace.

Carlton Ned, 41, was shot in the chest at a house in Langdale Road, in Thornton Heath on 1 July. Officers do not believe he was the intended target.

A woman in her 50s received minor injuries when the gunman fired shots.

Two men wearing balaclavas escaped in a silver car, thought to be a Mercedes Benz E, heading towards London Road.

Murder scene

One of the suspects was described as 5ft 9ins and the other 5ft 2ins with light brown skin.

Det Ch Insp John Crossley, of Trident said: "We need anyone who saw a silver vehicle travelling in Langdale Road, or who has information on the silver Mercedes seen in London Road, to come forward.

"It is essential we eliminate the Mercedes and establish whether it is or isn't the same silver vehicle the suspects left the scene of the murder in.

"I would appeal directly to anyone who recognises the vehicle as their own to get in touch."