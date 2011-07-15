Man accused of funding terrorism in Somalia
- 15 July 2011
- From the section London
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of providing money for terror training in Somalia.
Shabaaz Hussain, 27, of Jamaica Street, Stepney, was charged with three counts of fundraising for terrorists between April and September 2010.
He was also accused of providing funds for terrorism between January 2009 and October 2010, and engaging in the preparation of terrorism.
Hussain was remanded in custody until October.