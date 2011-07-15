Drink-driving admission by 30% of Londoners

A third of drivers in London have admitted drinking and driving, according to a YouGov survey.

Of the drivers questioned, 10% considered themselves safe to drive after three or more alcoholic drinks.

Road safety charity, Drink Driver Education Plus, said it raised concerns the anti-drink driving message was still failing to register with drivers.

A Met spokesman said, overall, figures for those caught drink-driving had fallen over the past 10 years.

He said the evidence was that as a result of working with publicans drinking and driving was now considered anti-social behaviour.

YouGov questioned 220 people in London for the survey which showed 35% of people had got into a car knowingly driven by somebody over the limit.

And 22% of Londoners said they had driven their car the morning after drinking heavily, suspecting they were over the limit.