Body found in river search for missing father

Image caption Police divers searched the River Thames after the man got into difficulties rescuing his daughter

A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing after getting into difficulties when he went into a river to rescue his teenage daughter.

The man went into the water, at Cookham Lock in Cookham, to save the 13-year-old girl on Thursday evening.

The girl managed to get out of the water but the man had not been found, according to a force spokesperson.

Specialist officers searching for the man found a body at 1220 BST on Friday.

The spokeswoman said: "Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 8pm to Cookham Lock after reports of a man in difficulties after entering the river.

"It's thought the man, aged in his 50s and local, went into the river to rescue his teenage daughter who was also in the river.

"The girl made it out of the river but the man is still to be found.

"It is believed the body is that of the missing man."