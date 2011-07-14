Drugs suspected over clubber Jodie Nieman's Ibiza death

The death of a woman from south London on the island of Ibiza was "almost certainly" caused by drugs, Spanish police have said.

Jodie Nieman, 20, from Croydon, suffered a heart attack in the south-east of the island early on Wednesday.

She had been on a night out at the Space club in the Playa d'en Bossa resort when she fell ill.

Officers were "almost 100% certain" this was because of drugs, a Guardia Civil spokesman said.

Results from a post-mortem examination on the British tourist are expected to be released on Friday.

Miss Nieman had been staying in a flat in the resort with a group of female friends.