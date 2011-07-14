James Saunders jailed for Moses Devall's Bromley murder

A man has been jailed for life for killing a 36-year-old outside his home in south-east London, hours after relatives of the pair fought at a pub.

Moses Devall collapsed in his doorway in Swallowtail Close, St Mary's Cray, Bromley, after being stabbed.

James Saunders, 21, of Sidcup, Kent, was told at the Old Bailey he must serve at least 20 years.

Members of Saunders' family had earlier seriously assaulted Mr Devall's girlfriend at a pub in Orpington, Kent.

During the brawl on the evening of 30 October 2009 the woman was attacked by Saunders' brother John, his sister Charmaine Coates and his brother-in-law, Levi Coates.

Mr Devall was then stabbed in the chest at about 0030 GMT on 31 October.

Relatives jailed

James Saunders, of Powerscroft Road, was convicted of the murder of Mr Devall and had already been found guilty of grievous bodily harm for the assault on the woman.

John Saunders, 31, also of Powerscroft Road, was sentenced to 21 months in jail for causing grievous bodily harm.

Charmaine Coates, 30, of Lower Road, Hextable, Kent, was given an 11-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, also for causing grievous bodily harm.

And Levi Coates, 31, of Lower Road, Hextable, Kent, was jailed for 21 months for the same offence.

Another woman, Katie Bignall, 33, of South Ash Road in Sevenoaks, was given a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, and 150 hours of community service for two counts of assisting an offender.