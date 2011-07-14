Robbery trial of teacher killer Learco Chindamo stopped

Image caption Learco Chindamo was accused of robbing a man in a street in Camden, north London, last November

The robbery trial of the man who murdered head teacher Philip Lawrence in west London in 1995 has collapsed, due to a series of delays.

Learco Chindamo was accused of robbing a man near a cash machine in Camden, north London, in November.

Hold-ups in the case meant it could not conclude at Blackfriars Crown Court, central London, in the available time, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The 30-year-old will face a new trial at the same court on 3 August.

Mr Chindamo denied robbery, as did Gregory Jananto, 32, from Shepherd's Bush, west London, and Saeed Akhtar, 32, from Camden.

"The jury in this trial was discharged today due to a combination of unforeseeable circumstances, which made it unlikely that the trial would finish within the time available," said a Crown Prosecution Service spokesman.

"Learco Chindamo remains in custody."

Mr Chindamo was freed in July 2010 after being ordered to serve at least 12 years in jail for the murder of Mr Lawrence, 48, in Maida Vale.