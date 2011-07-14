Teenager in court over Milad Golmakani murder

From the section

Image caption Milad Golmakani was stabbed in the neck and chest

A teenager has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a double stabbing at a sports pitch in north-west London.

Milad Golmakani, 22, of Swiss Cottage, died after he was stabbed in the neck and chest in Mortimer Crescent, Kilburn, in April.

A boy of 17 was found in a nearby shop with stab wounds in his arm.

Sean Ferdinand, 18, of Gilby's Yard, will appear at Camberwell Magistrates' court, via a video link, on Friday.

Sean Hutton, 19, of Malden Road, Camden Town, appeared at Camberwell Magistrates' court, via a video link, on Wednesday, charged with murder and attempted murder.

A 16-year old boy, from St John's Wood, appeared at West London Youth Court on 26 April accused of murder and attempted murder.

Both were remanded in custody.

Three other males are on bail in connection with the inquiry.