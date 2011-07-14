Man charged over Bexley attack on cyclist

A man has been charged with assaulting a cyclist in south-east London.

Simon Page, 49, of Guildford, Surrey, was punched in the head by a car driver as he rode through Bexley Village, Bexley, on 15 May.

Footage of the assault was captured on a helmet-cam by one of six others cycling from Dover to London.

John Nicholls, 29, of Edwin Road, Dartford, Kent, will face a charge of common assault when he appears at Bexley Magistrates' Court on Monday.