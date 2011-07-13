Dormers Wells Lodge carers charged with mistreatment

Three carers at a west London residential home have been charged with mistreating vulnerable patients.

Sonika Limbu, 25, of Hayes, Pashi Sahota, 57, of Southall, and Ahir Kulwinder, 33, of Twickenham, worked at Dormers Wells Lodge in Southall.

The woman and two men face allegations over the ill-treatment of residents.

They were charged with a total of 10 offences under Section 44 of the Mental Capacity Act. They are due to appear at Ealing Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Dementia sufferers

All three were released on bail until Friday.

Detectives were alerted in September 2010 to allegations of mistreatment of residents.

The carers were arrested in November after a police inquiry at the purpose-built home, registered in 1965.

The care home in Southall housed about 45 elderly patients, including several dementia sufferers, at the time of the alleged offences.