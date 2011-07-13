Coldfall Wood: Police seek owner of 'lost' thousands

Detectives are trying to identify the owner of thousands of pounds found hidden in woodland in north London.

The money was found hidden in Coldfall Wood, Muswell Hill, but police are not stating exactly where it was found, when, by whom or the precise sum.

Officers are trying to establish if the money is the proceeds of crime and can be seized to be put back into fighting crime under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Any claimant would need to provide key information about the money.

This would include the amount and denominations, exactly where it was hidden and how they came to have it.