British woman Jodie Nieman dies in Ibiza

A 20-year-old British woman has died while on holiday in Ibiza.

Jodie Nieman had been at the Space nightclub in the Playa d'en Bossa resort on the island's south east coast when she fell ill.

An ambulance was called in the early hours of Wednesday.

The woman, from Croydon, south London, was taken to Can Misses hospital suffering a cardiac arrest, but died shortly after she arrived.

She had been staying in an apartment in the resort with a group of female friends, who accompanied her to the hospital by car.

Police said they were waiting for the results of her post-mortem examination.

A spokeswoman for the Civil Guard in Majorca said: "Police are investigating the death of a British woman. At the moment we cannot confirm the cause of death."

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are aware of the death of a British national in Ibiza in the early hours of this morning and are providing consular assistance to the family."