Man jailed for killing Filipino drug addict in Kilburn

Image caption Jaypee Maderazo died of a head injury

A man who admitted killing a Filipino man in west London has been jailed for six years at the Old Bailey.

Jaypee Maderazo, 29, was found unconscious in Harlesden on 13 August 2010. He died from a serious head injury days later.

David Van Der Riet, 34, admitted manslaughter and possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply.

Mr Maderazo's addiction to crystal meth brought him into contact with his killer, police said.

Van Der Riet, of no fixed address, was charged with Mr Maderazo's murder but his manslaughter plea was accepted by the prosecution.

Another man, Victor Wilkins, 27, of Queensdale Crescent, Holland Park, west London, was also charged with murder but that charge was dropped by the prosecution after Van Der Riet admitted to the killing.

Image caption Van Der Riet pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Wilkins, who pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm, was jailed for 12 months.

Following the sentencing police said Mr Maderazo was attacked in Iverson Road in Kilburn, north-west London, over a money dispute with Van Der Riet.

Det Insp Richard Ambrose said: "The life and death of Jaypee is a sad story and at the centre of it is crystal meth.

"Jaypee's addiction to crystal meth meant that he was associating with criminals and trying to feed his habit by dealing to the people around him.

"This led to his involvement with Van Der Riet and ultimately his death."