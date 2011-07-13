Seven arrested over Black Prince Road shooting

Image caption Part of Black Prince Road was shut to allow for forensic investigations

Seven people have been arrested in connection with a shooting near a pub in south London.

Officers were called to Black Prince Road in Kennington, close to the Jolly Gardeners pub, on Tuesday afternoon.

A 20-year-old man found with gunshot wounds was taken to hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Appealing for witnesses, police said they believe two men were involved, one of whom ran away from the scene along Lambeth Walk.

Officers were called at 1250 BST to reports of a man shot.

'Three shots'

One witness, who lives nearby, said: "I was in my flat and I heard at least two gunshots so I looked out and saw two young men running.

"Then there were another three shots - it was a proper hail of gunfire."

Police said seven males were arrested at various addresses in south London shortly after the shooting.

Det Insp Ray Keating said: "We believe two people were involved and after the shooting, one of the men ran away from Black Prince Road, along Lambeth Walk.

"He is described as a young black man."

Black Prince Road was cordoned off from its junction with Vauxhall Walk to Tyers Street to allow for investigations.