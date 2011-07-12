Man charged with curry shop driver murder in Islington

A man has appeared in court accused of killing a delivery driver from a curry takeaway shop in north London in 1997.

Abdul Samad, 25, was attacked with knives and meat cleavers when he went to deliver food an address in Islington in May 1997.

Mohiuddin Bablu, 36, appeared at City of Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with Mr Samad's murder.

Mr Bablu, of no fixed address, appeared at the court after he was extradited from Bangladesh over the murder.

He will appear at the Old Bailey on 27 September.