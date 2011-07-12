12 July 2011 Last updated at 16:05

Man shot in Black Prince Road in south London

Scene of the shooting in Kennington The shooting was near the Jolly Gardeners pub

A man has been shot in a street in south London, police has said.

Officers were called to Black Prince Road in Kennington at about 1250 BST, outside the Jolly Gardeners pub, to reports of a shooting.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found with bullet wounds. The injured man has been taken to hospital.

A witness, who lives in nearby Ethelred housing estate, described hearing a "hail of gunfire" and saw a "kid lying in the street".

Several shots fired

The witness, who did not want to be named, said: "I was in my flat and I heard at least two gunshots so I looked out and saw two young men running.

"Then there were another three shots - it was a proper hail of gunfire.

"I looked into the road and there was this kid lying in the street with two push bikes either side of him.

"Then all hell broke loose as the police with guns arrived with an ambulance and helicopter."

About 100 yards of Black Prince Road from its junction with Vauxhall Walk to Tyers Street has been cordoned off.

Officers are carrying out inquiries in the area.

