Cyclist posts video to catch Bexley road-rage attacker

Footage of a road-rage assault on a cyclist in London has been posted online in a bid to catch the attacker.

Simon Page, 49, was punched in the head by a car driver in Bexley High Street, Bexley, south-east London, in May.

Mr Page, of Guildford, Surrey, was one of seven cyclists riding from Dover to London in training for a charity ride.

The helmet-cam video, which shows a silver Peugeot pulling over and a man getting out and punching Mr Page to the ground, has been handed to police.

Mr Page said the assault had happened after the driver had tried to overtake another cyclist in the group.

He said: "The car tried to overtake whilst we were going past a traffic island which significantly narrowed the road and my friend slapped the side of the car and shouted.

'Aggressive language'

"The car stopped and the driver and front passenger got out and started using very threatening and aggressive language."

Mr Page said he had been memorising the car registration when they spotted him and said: "We see you have our number, now we're effing gonna run you over".

He said they had driven close enough to him to clip his hand with the wing mirror.

"They then got out the car again and the driver punched me in the head and I fell to the floor.

"I was so shocked and surprised because this all took place in front of lots of people, including children," he said.

A Metropolitan Police statement confirmed an allegation of assault in Bexley High Street had been made and was being investigated by Bexley CID.

The video, taken by Mr Page's friend, has been uploaded on YouTube in the hope someone recognises the driver and contacts the police.