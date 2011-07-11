Islington curry driver murder: Man held in Bangladesh

A man sought over the murder of a curry delivery driver who was hacked to death in north London has been detained in Bangladesh, police have confirmed.

Abdul Samad, 25, was attacked with knives and meat cleavers when he went to deliver food an address in Alwyne Road, Islington, in May 1997.

Mr Samad, who worked at Curry-in-a-Hurry, ran into nearby Alwyne Villas but was pursued and attacked.

Mohiuddin Bablu, 36, who police wanted to question, has been detained.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said officers were bringing him back to the UK.