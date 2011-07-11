NHS Croydon pilots online service to help smokers quit

A new scheme which offers smokers face-to-face advice on quitting using the internet is being run in south London.

The NHS in Croydon is piloting the interactive service which allows people to log on from their home computers and speak to an advisor using a web cam.

Patients can book an appointment or request an immediate consultation during which healthcare advisers will give support and advice.

SmokeFreeLife consultations can also be given in a variety of languages.

During the online appointment the adviser will review the patient's clinical information, discuss symptoms as well as diagnose and prescribe medications.

At the end of the consultation the patient can share a full record of the conversation with their GP, to ensure continuity of care.

Last month the results of a study published in The Lancet showed supportive text messages could double the chance of someone successfully quitting smoking.