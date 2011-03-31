Police are hunting three youths after a five-year-old girl and a shopkeeper were shot in south London.

Thursha Kamaleswaran and the shopkeeper were wounded when shots were fired into Stockwell Food and Wine shop in Stockwell Road on Tuesday night.

They were hit when one of three youths on bikes opened fire on two other youths who were hiding in the shop after being chased.

The shopkeeper, aged 35, and the girl are in a critical but stable condition.

Thursha, who is thought to be the youngest victim of gun crime in London, was shot in the chest.

The shopkeeper, who lived above the store, was shot in the face. The victims were not related.

The two teenagers had been chased from Broomgrove Road, across Stockwell Road, and into the shop.

After the shots were fired the three attackers were chased by their intended targets from the shop along Broomgrove Road and into Stockwell Park Estate.

Police have appealed for the intended victims of the shooting, which happened at about 2115 BST, to come forward.

'Innocent child'

Det Ch Insp Tony Boughton said: "I appeal to those who have information or were involved in this shooting to come forward and assist us with this investigation.

"This is a terrible incident where an innocent child has been seriously injured.

"We want to hear from the local community, who might have seen these youths cycling around the estate between 9pm and 10pm.

"These criminals have seriously injured two innocent bystanders and must face the consequences of their actions."

The two youths who hid in the shop and the three who chased them and fired shots were all described as black.