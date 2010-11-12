A man's body has been found on a Tube track in west London.

Police were called at 0225 GMT after a maintenance patrol discovered the body in a tunnel between Bayswater and Notting Hill Gate.

The man, 38, from west London, had injuries consistent with being hit by a train, British Transport Police said.

The District and Circle lines were closed between Edgware Road and High Street Kensington. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The victim's family are still to be informed.

"The incident is being treated as unexplained," a police spokeswoman said.

During Friday morning's rush hour, the Circle Line was still suspended and there were severe delays on the District Line.

Meanwhile, over-running engineering works led to delays on the Metropolitan Line.

A Transport for London spokesman said: "We are working to restore services as quickly as possible."