A man has been charged over the death of a prison inmate.

Samuel Harrison was found with a serious brain injury on 11 September after he was involved in "an incident on B wing" at HMP Lincoln.

He was taken to hospital but did not regain consciousness and died two weeks later, Lincolnshire Police said.

Emmanuel Dos Santos, 42, is charged with manslaughter and is due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates' Court on 18 June.

The force said investigations into the incident were ongoing and has appealed for anyone with information to contact it.