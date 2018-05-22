Image copyright Family photo Image caption Hilda Moore went out shopping but collapsed and later died

The death of a 95-year-old woman was "in no way" connected to her being splashed when passing vehicles drove through flood water, police have said.

Hilda Moore collapsed alongside Mareham Lane in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, on 27 April.

She was taken to Lincoln County Hospital after sustaining head injuries and later died.

Lincolnshire Police said an investigation found the vehicles were not a contributing factor in her death.

The force previously said one of its lines of inquiry was if she was splashed by water as she walked on the path.

However, a police spokesperson said: "We have completed our inquiries along with the coroner, [which] have revealed Hilda Moore died of natural causes.

"The investigation identified at least two motorists had driven through standing water on the road adjacent to where Mrs Moore was, [but] this in no way contributed to her death."

"The motorists have received advice and no further action will be taken," the spokesperson added.