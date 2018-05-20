Lincolnshire

Appeal after woman found dead in Skegness flat

  • 20 May 2018
Julie Byrne Image copyright Lincolnshire Police
Image caption Julie Byrne was found dead in a property on Dorothy Avenue on Thursday

Police are appealing for information about the last days of a woman found dead in a flat in Skegness.

The body of Julie Byrne was found in a property on Dorothy Avenue on Thursday at about midday.

A post mortem examination of the 54-year-old has proven inconclusive and toxicology tests are being carried out, police said.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said it is seeking information about her movements in the town since 10 May.

