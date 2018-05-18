Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Of the 19 planes that went, eight were lost

A memorial has been unveiled to commemorate a Dambusters crew who were shot down moments before reaching safety.

The Avro Lancaster - flown by Flt Cdr Henry Melvin "Dinghy" Young - was shot down after successfully bombing the Möhne Dam.

The aircraft came under fire from a German position on the Dutch coast.

Bombing raids on three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley took place in May 1943, with eight aircraft lost.

More from Lincolnshire

Image caption The memorial stone and plaque were unveiled at a ceremony at Castricum aan Zee earlier

Henry Young - known as "Dinghy" because he survived two crashes into the sea in an inflatable boat - flew in the first wave of attacks on three major dams in Germany's industrial Ruhr Valley using Barnes Wallis' bouncing bomb.

But as his aircraft AJ-A turned to return for home across the North Sea, just moments from safety, it was hit by the last German position near Castricum aan Zee, Netherlands.

The bodies of the men were washed ashore over the following days and were buried at nearby Bergen cemetery.

Image copyright Nicholas Mellors Auctioneers Image caption Flt Cdr Henry Melvin "Dinghy" Young, who was second in command, was shot down on the Dutch coast

Image copyright Yeo family Image caption Air gunner Sgt Gordon Yeo was another of the seven crew members killed

Funds for the memorial were raised by Marielle Plugge van Dalen and her father, Jan, who set up the 617 Squadron Netherlands Aircrew Memorial Foundation.

She said: "We've been working on the memorial for quite a long time - it's very important we do this for the men who died here on the beach 75 years ago."

"I was born in 1981, way after the war - but I still get emotional about it - especially when I know these guys were younger then me - and it is just amazing what they did," she added.

Dambusters raid